– According to wrestlinginc.com, there were some alleged incidents with Konnan during the latest set of Impact TV tapings. The site reports that 1) he showed up late, 2) he had an altercation with a fan, and 3) that he “went off” on officials. Many considered the last one to be an, “in the heat of the moment” situation, but Impact Wrestling officials emphasized that he “can’t treat talent like he does in Mexico.”