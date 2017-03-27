– The Kingston Whig Standard/a> have a new interview with American Alpha in which they talk about moving from amateur to professional wrestling, being fans of WWE and more. Here are highlights:

Jason Jordan making the jump to pro wrestling: “We both have a good understanding of our body awareness and I guess our background has helped us thrive a little bit because the way we wrestle in the ring, it’s just a lot of suplexes, a lot of throws, so amateur wrestling has physically prepared us immensely.”

Jordan on being a wrestling fan: “I was the youngest of four boys, so my brothers were already watching wrestling for as long as I can remember. I loved the Ultimate Warrior growing up, Mr. Perfect. Probably my biggest memories, or at least my first was because wrestling was such a big deal between me and my brothers, was seeing Bret Hart versus Owen Hart, brother versus brother match. It was something that definitely stood out to me for my memories of wrestling. It’s just funny how starting enjoying professional wrestling at such a young age, that’s actually what got me into amateur wrestling and it kind of came full circle because all the years of amateur wrestling wound up starting off my professional wrestling career here in WWE. It’s always been a part of my life. It’s definitely helped mold me into where I am today.”

Chad Gable on discovering wrestling: “I just remember my parents had this very close group of friends they would always get together with who they had known their whole lives and they’d get together with once every two or three months and hang out. We’d always go their one friend’s house and this guy had boxes and boxes of these old WrestleMania and WWF tapes in the basement. I loved going there more than my parents did hanging out with their friends because I could go downstairs and watch wrestling. I would always pick a new tape and watch it. These guys like Macho Man, and like Jay said, Warrior, just captivated me. You can imagine a five-year-old or a six-year-old watching this stuff and I was just hooked from Day 1.”

Gable on their last year: “Those were both really special nights, kind of hard to put into words, especially the Smackdown tag team championships, beating somebody like Randy Orton for those titles makes it mean even that much more. Fortunately, Jason and I both had our families at ringside when we won the titles. You can imagine how special that was for us. We just want to keep driving and keep and keep accomplishing stuff like that. That was a big year for us overall.”