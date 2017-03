– While it was not announced as such on Raw, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is listed as a Kickoff show match for WrestleMania, as you can see here. The match was on the Kickoff Show two years ago at WrestleMania 31 as well but was on the main show at WrestleMania 30 and 32.

WrestleMania takes place on Sunday and airs live on the WWE Network.