– Angelina Love appeared on The Rack promoting Slammiversary. The highlights and video are below:

On her favorite Impact opponents: “I feel like every girl has brought out something different in me. Kong for instance, was one of my favorite people to feud with…Taylor Wilde, we trained together at Squared Circle in Toronto, under Rob Fuego. Being able to go on the road and do house shows together and PPVs. We did everything against each other and it’s so cool because it was two girls who came from a training school in Toronto. We were in WWE developmental together as well. Gail always makes me step up my game.”

On who she wanted to face when she was in WWE developmental: “When I got released from WWE, I remember doing an interview and they asked me who did you not get a chance to wrestle, that you wanted too in WWE and my answer was Trish and Victoria. I was her first feud when she came to TNA, so that was really fun.”

On her toughest feud: “The hardest one was against Velvet [Sky], because I questioned if that was something people really wanted to see. They liked us together and it was personally hard as well.”

On her favorite feud: “I feel like feuding with all these different people brought all different kinds of aspects for me. I like everybody in their own right.”