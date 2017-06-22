According to The Times of India, Kavita Dala will be part of the Mae Young Classic. Kavita is a former weightlifter and student of former WWE Heavyweight Champion Great Khali. She participated in this past April’s WWE tryout in Dubai, and was the only trained female wrestler at the tryouts. She joins the following previously announced talents: Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan. Dala had the following to say about competing in the tournament…

“I am honoured to be the first Indian woman to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s tournament. I hope to use this platform to inspire other Indian women with my performance and make India proud.”