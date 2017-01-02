– WWE has set another match for tonight’s Raw, with Karl Anderson facing off against Cesaro. You can see video below of Anderson and Luke Gallows arriving at the arena for tonight, with Anderson saying he’s starting 2017 off with a match against one half of the Raw Tag Team Champions.

Also announced for the show thus far are Goldberg’s return, Sami Zayn vs. Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match and Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Rusev & Jinder Mahal.