– Another name is set for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame. PWInsider (via Wrestling Inc) reports that the company is planning to induct Rick Rude into the Hall this year.

Rude was a mainstay of WWE in the late 1980s and early 1990s, regularly staying near the top of the card although he never won the WWE Championship. He had memorable feuds with Ultimate Warrior, Jake Roberts and others and had had a run with the Intercontinental Championship. He leapt to WCW in 1991 and had a United States Championship reign. He is considered one of the all-time great heels, particularly of the era. He passed away in April of 1999.

Rude joins Diamond Dallas Page as names planned for the 2017 class, though neither of them have been officially announced by WWE.