– According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com). The Drifter Elias Samson is expected to debut on the main roster next week. His promotion from NXT was expected after losing the “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno.

– Andrade Cien Almas is another name that has been rumored to come to the main roster.

– In regards to next week’s “Superstar Shakeup”, Meltzer reported that there were more changes made yesterday “regarding top stars and brand movement.”