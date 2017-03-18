– As previously reported, Mauro Ranallo and David Otunga were not on this week’s edition of Smackdown Live. Ranallo was not in attendance since he was reportedly blocked from traveling due to harsh weather conditions in the northeast. On air, it was said that Otunga was not in attendance due to filming a movie. Dave Meltzer hinted that there could be more to the issue of Ranallo not appearing on Smackdown this week in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com. Meltzer stated Ranallo and Otunga not appearing, “At least half of that was true, since Otunga was out filming a movie.”

JBL was initially critical of Ranallo missing the show. In a tweet that was later deleted, JBL wrote, “I made the show, everyone made the show, everyone. Maybe he shouldn’t have bashed me if he wasn’t going to show up.”