The Financial Post recently ran a piece on Anthem Sports and Entertainment in which owner Leonard Asper revealed why they are buying Impact.

He said that he was a fan of Verne Gagne’s AWA, which he watched with his brother. He added that TNA is the second highest-rated program on The Fight Network.

Asper said: “I like sports. But I’m not doing this because I’m a wrestling fanatic. It’s a business decision. We want to own content as a company.”

He also said that Anthem plans to tour TNA later this year. The article mentioned the legal situation Anthem was in with former TNA President Billy Corgan. Asper seemed to suggest the relationship couldn’t be repaired. He added: “[Corgan] was going to do some other things in the wrestling world. We said when we get all of this blocking and tackling done, we’ll reconvene and see what we’ll do together.”

“Blocking and tackling” means new distribution and television deals for TNA. Their deal with Pop TV expires at the end of this year.