According to Pwinsider.com, Anthem reportedly has a strategy to discontinue the TNA name officially. The “TNA” initials had been removed from their social media accounts and from their website, with the exception of links to ShopTNA.com and Total Access TNA Wrestling; the TNA logo still appears on their titles. PWinsider adds that, “readers have asked if there’s a possibility that the GFW name will replace the TNA initials. I haven’t heard that officially, but it certainly would make a lot of sense.” Make of that what you will.