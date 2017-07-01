In an interview with the Pancakes & Powerslams Show (via WrestleZone, Ariane Andrew (Cameron) spoke about her time in WWE and the criticism she received from fans. Here are highlights:

On WWE vs the independent scene: “Everyone’s journey is different. I think that’s what people tend to forget. We’re all handed opportunities in different ways, but it’s about timing. And I feel like, at the end of the day, it’s what you do with the opportunity, no matter what your background is, because that’s life. Sometimes life isn’t fair, but we also know people’s back stories and what they went through to even get there. Breaking in the indies, and going through all that, and I know how it works being in WWE. They go through a lot, don’t make much money, but they’re doing something because they’re passionate about it. At the end of the day, it’s just one of those things that I’m happy that I have the opportunity to discuss it. Because, yes, my journey was different, some people can call it unfair, but no one knows what I went through to get where I’m at. All the blood, sweat, and tears, and the little things like going back down to NXT because I wanted it. So, like I said, everyone’s journey is different, and you can’t knock anyone for how they got in.”

On dealing with critics: “At first, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I’m human. We’re all human. I’m pretty sure there’s been quite a few people who’s looked at comments before and felt like, oh my gosh, do I want to do this anymore, or I don’t know if I could do this. I’d be lying to you if I [wasn’t affected]. You learn to grow thick skin, or I don’t know if being a sports entertainer or being a wrestler is the right job for you.”

On going back to NXT: “I wasn’t the best in-ring performer. That was a given. [On the main roster], I didn’t have time to hone my craft. I competed on live events, but it just wasn’t enough. It wasn’t gonna cut it. And I knew that it was something you can’t teach, but with the right person, I feel like you can teach someone to be a wrestler, if they’re dedicated and they get focused and learn. For me, I was so tired of being on the road, and we don’t get an off season. 300 days out of the year. I just don’t want a paycheck. That’s not why I came here. For some people, that works for them. But, for me, I want to work hard for my money. I want to know, at the end of the day, if you’re busting your butt, the paycheck means something. It didn’t mean anything to me, because I was just sitting there. I pitched so many ideas. So many things that I pitched, from a manager, to a talk show, nothing was coming to life. I went to Mark Carrano’s office, and I was like, I don’t want to come back to TV. I don’t want to come back until a storyline [is developed]. I want to come down to NXT and work hard and find my place. Ultimately, it wasn’t a fairy tale ending, but I can seriously walk away knowing that absolutely I did what I possibly can without having zero regrets.”