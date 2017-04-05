UPDATE: PWInsider reports that while it had been announced that Rex “signed” with TNA in August that he was never actually under a signed contract.

ORIGINAL: During a recent interview with Title Match Wrestling at WrestleCon, Aron Rex revealed that he is no longer with Impact Wrestling and teased that he is retiring. He had the following to say after revealing that he was done with Impact…

“I don’t know if this is going to be it for me, because you know I’m no longer with Impact. Ending on this note is not a bad thing. I’m not saying that I’m never going to get in the ring again, but this is pretty cool and I’d much rather have people remember me for all the good stuff.”