BANNER CLASSIC~!

Zeldas!

Mix of metal and liquid: Scott Hall shared tag team GOLD with Curt Hennig, Curtis Axel’s BLOOD relation.

Thus: Thuses are actually a good mark of how tired I am when I’m writing this thing. The more of them there are, the less I’m paying attention and thus therefore am probably tired.

Who am I? I am a current WWE champion. I’m the second guy to pull off a very specific triple crown. The first guy to beat me on mainstream WWE TV turned recently. My first shot at a world title came from a battle royal victory, which made sense given how I ended up winning my first world title. I won a world title in the main event of a WWE PPV based around a specific gimmick match in said gimmick match, something no-one else can claim, and probably never will. I am someone who’ll probably never be The Doctor (and not because of gender) I am who?

Bubbathegeek listed the answer.

You are Sheamus, currently half of the Raw Tag Team champions, lost to Goldust, won the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring and Money in the Bank, won his first World Championship in a tables match, won another world title in the main event of Fatal Four Way in said match.

He’ll never be The Doctor because he’s ginger.

Who am I? The nearest connection to the guy above is we were in a giant multi-person match together once. A former champion in TNA, my WWE run didn’t see any gold come my way. I once lost a match to a former reality TV star. I did manage to get a win over the Kings of Wrestling in ROH, though. I’ve helped to humilate Michael Cole one time in his heel run, I’ve wrestled in Japan a lot with someone that shares my last name despite us not being related, and I’ve recently worked with the likes of Joey Ryan, Christopher Daniels, and Johnny Mundo. Oh, and my appearances in WWE video games have a unique twist on them. Who am I?

Getting Down To All The Business

Stu has a question wherein he personifies nothingness.

If “Vacated” was an actual wrestler, what would their championship resume look like?

Extremely long, with a lot of jumping between promotions, and most reigns being short, some only a matter of hours or days, but some being quite long, possibly. But I mean, s/he’s at least an eleven time WWE Champion, an eleven time WCW champion, twelvish time IC champion, two reigns as WWE Women’s Champion that lasted three years, and that’s not including the probably thousands of reigns in independent companies around the world. At any one time, Vacant is almost certainly holding multiple titles of every type. No-one would be even close. Hell, at one point, they held every single WCW title at the same time!

And no, I’m not listing them. That would take far too long.

Dylan wants numbers, opinions, then more numbers!

Who has had the most matches in the WWE ever (including televised and non-televised matches)? My guesses would be Kane or maybe Chris Jericho.

Kane. profightdb has the number at 1630 right now, and WWE did acknowledge he’d become the most frequent Raw wrestler at some point which included a thing about how he was also the most numerous ever wrestler, from memory.

Who do you think has had the most successful in-ring career in the major leagues (WWE and WCW/NWA) without ever winning any title at all? There are lots of names thrown up as having super-successful careers without winning a World title (e.g. Scott Hall, Roddy Piper), but I’m curious who you think has been the most successful wrestler to have never won a title at all in the major leagues. There may be some quite well-known older wrestlers who fit the bill here – maybe ones who had good runs chasing Hogan for the title. The more recent ones that spring to mind may be a bit left-field – Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler.

Jake Roberts tends to be the name that gets used as the default never held a title guy, but he did hold some titles in Georgia and in Mid-South, which is NWA, plus some people might include the Million Dollar title in his records as well.

I don’t really consider Torrie and Stacy to have had that great an in-ring career, which is what you’re looking at here.

As silly as it sounds, considering his title count is one of the highest in wrestling history, but Jerry Lawler might actually be the winner, considering his runs with Bret Hart, and Miz, and Tazz and so on, even without the commentary work.

In terms of workrate, you’re looking at names like Blitzkrieg and Jimmy Wang Yang, but in terms of impact and such… Lawler, I guess. Unless you count ‘King’ or Slammys as titles…

Who has spent the most days in WWE holding a title of any kind? JBL made a comment on SmackDown tonight about Kofi Kingston being a tag team title holder for a record amount of time (I think…), which got me thinking about who might have been a champion for the longest. Kofi Kingston strikes me as a potential answer to this question. Or maybe it’s someone obvious like Hogan or Bruno Sammartino.

Kofi holds the record for the most time spent holding the Raw tag team titles, as held that belt with R-Truth and with Evan Bourne before he held it with New Day, so his overall number is higher… But that number is 818, less than a quarter of Bruno’s 4040 days as WWE Champion, plus 19 days holding tag belts, for 4059. Hogan is just over half of that, and his tag reign isn’t that long.

Bruno is the ‘true’ answer, but The Fabulous Moolah has a claim too, because her reign as Women’s champion, as WWE lore has it, is 10170 days long, plus 8 days in the 90’s. Even if you count the title changes WWE doesn’t, her total reigns equal 9737. Surely that wins… Except the vast, vast majority of that time, that title belt was an NWA Women’s Championship, and thus it doesn’t count as being held in WWE, just retroactively counted as such.

So the answer is Bruno, or Moolah if you want to get technical about it.

Speaking of technical, Connor asks about a super technical wrestler.

Why did Vince bring The Ultimate Warrior back in 1996? he seemed out of place in the new generation

He brought him back for the same reason Vince works with anyone he’s fallen out with in the past. Money, money, money, money, monayyyyyyy. Warrior at one point was really hot, and in 96, with talent leaving and WCW picking up steam, Vince was getting slightly desperate to improve his bottom line.

Warrior was a guy Vince thought could sell merch and tickets, and maybe be a headline for house shows while the World Title was on another show. No more, no less. Vince can and will hold a grudge, but he if thinks there’s money to be made, he’ll try and make it. Especially if he’s in a bit of a bind.

At this point my internet goes down for a bit, but no matter, let’s press on with Jeremiah!

I know Rick Rude was not contracted to the WWF during his DX run, but were there any concrete plans in place for his role after Survivor Series had either the Screwjob not happened or had he not left for WCW? My guess is, perhaps in the leadup to In Your House or the Royal Rumble, Shawn misses a payment for his “insurance policy” and gets his ass kicked, with the announce team selling that he’s lost his protection for the upcoming title match.

Not contracted is… accurate, yes, but to be fair, Rude did give his word that he would be around, which is why he was used as he was. Now possibly, if the Screwjob doesn’t happen, then his not leaving could well be a follow on, as I recall that Rude did take the screwjob badly, in terms of thinking it was wrong and such. His promo on the live Nitro/taped Raw/ECW later in the week thing was somewhat close to his true feelings, apparently.

In any case, Rude was training for a comeback, but I don’t believe there was any hard date for it to occur. So in all likelihood, he would continue to play DX’s muscle until he was ready to step back in the ring, at which point he’d start a split angle with DX, or more likely, Asshole Shawn would get tired of Rude and demand that he get split off somehow, and Rude would end up doing what he did in WCW, managing/bodyguarding for someone (I could see him and Jackal/Don Callis as a team, actually) while still training for the comeback.

But no, there were no concrete “Rude turns here” dates in motion when he left.

Was the Austin/Owen program set to continue after SummerSlam ’97 had Austin not been injured? The injury made for a perfect return story to seek revenge and recapture the Intercontinental title, but, had he just cleanly beaten Owen with the Stunner in August, would they have continued their feud?

I can’t say for sure either way, but certainly the idea of Austin V Hart was going to continue, as the plan was for “Austin/Hart 2: Bleed Harder” at Wrestlemania 14 where Austin finally gets a win over Bret, wins the title, confetti and bird flipping for all and so on, so presumably the general Austin doesn’t like the Hart family would continue, but Owen specifically…

There were hints in the WWE magazine and such to indicate that Owen was going to be the first guy to leave the Hart Foundation, and presumably run Bret/Owen again with the alignments reversed, so maybe the plan would be for Austin/Owen to continue for another month or two, do the rematch at the next IYH, and then Bret blames Owen for not taking Austin out and we run with Austin/Owen V Bret/Bulldog maybe?

The whole period is hard to look at, because injuries and contract disputes make it hard to single out plans at any specific point. I would assume that they’d fued for a little while longer, if only to use up the gimme contractual rematch angle, but long term, probably not, Owen was probably turning face.

Is there enough on the Network to follow pre-Raw WWF storylines via a mix of pay-per-views, Main Events, and Prime Time Wrestling (provided Prime Time is ever updated through 1993)? Or would a lack of Superstars and other shows leave you missing key details?

Yes and no. You’re going to be able to follow the broad strokes, but not the finer details, but then again you’re not the target audience for that anymore.

Back then, Superstars and the like were designed to set up the storylines that ran through the live events. Buy a ticket to see Roberts/Earthquake because of Damien being squashed and so forth. Stuff that gets to the PPV is either a main storyline, that will be recapped and explained, or it’s the end of the line for a minor storyline, so the lead up doesn’t matter all that much.

I’d say with recaps and commentary, you should be able to follow along well enough, sure. But enough to answer a pop quiz on detailed story questions, no. But then again I haven’t tried to follow a storyline from that time frame I didn’t already know about. Readers? Anyone have first hand experience with such an experience?

Pedro has a simple one.

Another old school question: In your opinion, How good Tito Santana was? though Santana was never given the chance to the WWF/E Champinship, he accomplished and did everything asked in the better way possible. Underrated or overllooked?

Tito wasn’t world champion material, but he was a solid as hell hand who was used pretty much as best as you could for most of his career in WWE.

Obviously having a show full of people who could be world champion is a dream scenario, but the concept of the mechanic, the solid guy who works with younger or up and comers, guys who always a get a solid reaction and can work a match safely, you do need guys like that. People with high upsides will often have issues if you don’t use them, if you don’t push main event in waiting guys to the main event, sometimes they’ll cool and no longer be main event in waiting guys. Tito, for most of his run in WWE, wasn’t that guy, he could hold a title, he could challenge for one, he’d appeal to a demographic… Solid guy, solid worker. A company full of Titos wouldn’t be ideal, but certainly better than a company full of Rybacks or whatever.

I don’t think anyone really overlooks Tito, he gets the level of respect he deserves, overall. By all means if you love Tito, great, but most people will say he’s ok, and he was ok, and that’s ok.

Ok?

Speaking of old WWF, Jeremy asks a question based in that, without knowing it.

Throughout the wrestling world, traditional cage matches were used as blow-offs to feuds because the heel has either used outside interference to get the upper hand or gotten counted out so as not to lose a title or lose by pinfall. Inside the cage, the babyface can finally exact his revenge and the villain can’t run or get help from friends – there is no escape.

However, in WWF/E a cage match can be won by escaping the cage. This doesn’t seem to make sense. You win by running away from your opponent? I guess the idea is you beat him down so badly he can’t stop you. Was there a rationale behind having different rules in WWF/E than the rest of the territories, or was it just to be different?

The rationale was that Bob Backlund was AWESOME at steel cage blow off matches where he walked out. Or at least escaped.

Have that match on DVD or have the WWE Network or go back in time to watch it live.

Now to be fair, it’s not that Backlund wrote a billion steel cage contracts that WWE are still working their way through the pile, but rather Backlund proved that you could do the cage match as a blow off without the need to completely destroy someone. Backlund beating you in a steel cage match was the end of your run with him this time, sure, but it didn’t mean the fans had seen you totally destroyed. With other companies, they’d be ok with someone getting totally beaten down, since they’d be able to leave the area and be fresh somewhere else, that’s part of the NWA system, you’d move between territories when you needed to. WWE doesn’t like to share toys when they don’t have to.

At least, that seems to be the source of this. Backlund is the source of the escape as the point cage match, and he was good at it, and since then WWE has stuck to it for all this time. It certainly allows you to avoid having to blade in every one of them…

Arthur asks about Triple H and running the place.

The first is in regards to the WCW Power Plant. I was watching the Table for 3 with Bischoff and Co, and I’ve seen images of the Power Plant before, but it never struck me how much the Performance Center resembles it. In terms of what was happening with the Power Plant, was it a forerunner for the Performance Center? Was it ahead of its time equivalent to what Hunter is doing with the PC? I guess ultimately, was the Power Plant the flag bearer for what he has put together at the PC?

Not so much a flag bearer as a buggy beta version. Sure, you look at that video, and you compare it with the Performance Center…

Still love that video.

Anyway, certainly you could view the two of them and see similarities, but by most accounts there’s really no comparison. Alex Wright was asked about this, and he had to say, and I quote:

When I was at the Power Plant it was just a factory hall where they just used to put the stuff like old rings and stuff that they would just keep that if they didn’t use it they would put it in there and somewhere between all that stuff there were two or three rings. They didn’t really have showers or stuff like that but you really cannot compare it to the WWE Performance Center. The Performance Center is really top notch and professional and you get treated very well and the trainers are really good. At the time in WCW they had good trainers too but it was just tougher. I had to run the ropes eight hours a day and my back was swollen and they still said well keep going. A lot of people threw up and it was so hard and in one side it makes you hard but in the other it was a little bit too hard. Sometimes you got the feeling they tried to break you.

The Power Plant was a couple of rings that weren’t up to TV quality anymore, and a bunch of workout equipment, in-between boxes of stuff. Whereas all the stuff in the Performance Center, the taping rooms, viewing rooms, multiple rings and sets… It’s not a fair comparison.

Which is not to say you need to be trained in a state of the art facility with a hundred cameras and million dollar sound systems. You have the right attitude and work ethic, and a trainer who knows what they’re doing, you can learn how to wrestle in a shed somewhere on one ring. All the bells and whistles help, but they’re not essential. The Power Plant churned out some men and women who didn’t suck, the Performance Center has done the same, so has a bunch of schools. Get your head in the right place, and get a teacher who knows their stuff, and you’re set.

Secondly, you’ve probably covered this to some degree in the past, but what does a truly Triple H managed WWE look like? I’m saying a few years after Vince hands the reigns over/dies, there’s obviously a period of transition and a lot of things have to change slowly. But does Hunter clear out the writer’s room? Give the book to Regal? I know you’ve mentioned Hunter and Steph selling the company to a Disney or something like that. But, from a booking standpoint, TV production standpoint, what does it look like? Who does he build the product around? Do we see a move back towards the NWA type of relationships?

Honestly, I don’t know, and I’m not even sure Hunter knows. The whole point of NXT as brand is to let HHH test stuff, find his feet, and work out how to do this whole promoting wrestling thing. It’s produced some great stuff, some not so great stuff, and there are some things in NXT that worked there but which haven’t worked on the main roster (Hi Bayley!) and vice versa (Hi Drifter!).

There a lot of moving parts to WWE that will influence how HHH takes over and what he can and can’t do, the when Vince shuffles off this mortal coil and joins the choir invisible and the how and the why. Trips taking over the day after a WM that is the swan song for Vince to retire gracefully to move into an advisory position is a very different proposition to Trips having to scramble on an idle Tuesday because Vince, high on a highly illegal strain of superpot, was shot twenty times by airplanes as he was climbing the Empire State Building with Emma Watson in his now oversized grip. Trips may need to make drastic, sudden changes to indicate that WWE is totally different now, or he might move gradually, calmly.

At the end of the day though, thanks to WWE’s various contracts and deals, you’re not going to see a switch back to old school NWA blood and violence, at least not for a long time, if ever. At first, not much would change, except that there’d be a fairly sudden flip in terms of verbiage. To my knowledge, all the “title opportunity, not shot”, “local medical facility, not hospital”, “in abeyance, not vacant” stuff is all on Vince, and I don’t see HHH being anywhere near as strict or protective as that. I don’t think belt will make a reappearance, but all the really obscure and odd stuff will go by the wayside.

The look of the show would change slowly, as the TV production staff would slowly adapt to the new boss, or leave and get replaced by new blood, but beyond that… There’s too many contracts and deals in place with WWE being PG, unless Trips did a mass buyback of stock and went private, or did a hell of a sell job to convince investors that he knew what he was doing, you’re not seeing a massive overhaul of the company.

Yes, most investors have little power compared to the McMahons, but they can still kick up a stink if they think the new boss is being a dick. And while you can persuasively argue that going for the 18-35 demo is ‘best’, WWE is too firmly in the family friendly market to change that. Especially if Disney buy it as part of their “Own All The Childhoods” project.

Talent, by this point, isn’t going to change since pretty much all the new guys are guys Triple H is using/bringing in, beyond maybe a slightly more loose definition of acceptable look. And as far as an NWA style system… That I have no clue. It would go against everything WWE has stood for, but then again, we’ve never truly seen a WWE run by someone who isn’t a McMahon by blood, have we?

Rahil asks about plants.

Have any plants been used in mainstream wrestling audiences, and was Steve Blackman meant to happen or did they like him after what he done and signed him ?????

Yes, plants have been used in mainstream wrestling audiences. Technically angles like Orton beating up John Cena Sr…

Or Rosa Mendes, Super Fan…

They are plants. But other than that, sure, you have plants all the time, to be AAed onto, or to have fake legs, or the infamous Stunt Granny concept that wasn’t really ever used.

As for Steve Blackman, when he saved Vader from evil Canadians…

That was 100% planned. It was his second debut with the company, actually, as he first came in 1988, making an episode of Superstars (30:30 in), in the black trunks and black mullet.

He was being considered for a contract, but he did a tour in South Africa to wrestle, where he contracted malaria and dysentery and was stuck in bed for nearly two years, then another 4 years of rehabilitation, along with martial arts training, and he came back in 97 in an angle that was totally planned.

Speaking of work/shoot stuff, Mark asks about the Million Dollar Dad’s boxing career.

I came across an article on the great light heavyweight champ Archie Moore, taking a look at his career, and his last opponent was Mike DiBiase. Curious to see if this was the same Mike DiBiase the wrestler and father of Ted, I went to boxrec.com and sure enough it was. According to the site, it was DiBiase only pro fight, a 3rd round TKO in Phoenix and that the bout was the result of a wrestling angle where Moore served as a referee.

So my question is was this a legit fight or some type of work? Who was promoting Phoenix in the early 60’s for such a crossover fight to work? Was there some legitimate issue that led to the fight or just an angle where DiBiase was willing to take his chances versus an old, but hall of fame fighter? Any light you can shed on this would be great. Thank you.

Not just Mike DiBiase. Archie somehow has three wrestlers as part of his career states, Mike being the last one. He also took on Sterling ‘Dizzy’ Davis, who Lou Thesz, among some unkind words, credits as originating the flamboyant gimmick in wrestling, and “Professor” Roy Shire, as well, in 1956.

Now, they’re all listed as part of his stats, and all are claimed to legit fights, but the thing is, all three of them ended due to bad cuts over eyes on the wrestlers in the 2nd/3rd round. He also took part in an ‘exhibition’ boxing match in El Paso in 64 against Paul Harrison, a local wrestler, which ended via 2nd round KO.

So who promoted this? Well his first fight against Shire was promoted by Kenny Mayne, who began as a wrestler, but then became a boxing promoter after retirement, and whom promoted Moore in a title match against a former champion, Joey Maxim (now that’s a great wrestling name for a non wrestler) a few years prior.

The match against Davis was booked by a wrestling promoter, Pat O’Dowdy in Texas. There was actually some stuff there, as O’Dowdy wasn’t allowed to put it on because he didn’t have a boxing promotor’s license, and to get one, he had to give up his wrestling promotor’s licence… Up until the commission changed their minds, for some reason.

There were a few more ‘exhibitions’ where Moore would ref a wrestling match, get hit, then come back and box the wrestler at a later show, these exhibition matches don’t count to the records.

To look at lots of quotes and details about all these, this cached page from Kayfabe Memories has is all.

So, to summarise, Moore had a side gig as working wrestling, he’d turn up, get involved, then have a ‘boxing match’ of some sort, either exhibition (total work) or a legit one, that, at a guess, were legit boxing matches up until corner men bladed the wrestlers so they didn’t have to lose by KO or whatever, shoot.

At least, that’s what I think is happening here, I’m really not a boxing guy, but hey, Archie Moore beat Ali to the punch, huh?

And on that pun, goodnight, see you next week!