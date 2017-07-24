According to PWinsider.com, Asuka’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion has surpassed Demolition’s record as the longest-reigning team to hold the original WWF World Tag Team Title at 478 days. She Is closing in on two more milestone ahead of Summerslam, which are…

* On July 29th: Asuka will surpass the New Day as the longest reigning team to hold the World/Raw Tag Team Title (the one created on Smackdown in 2002) at 483 days.

* On August 17th: Asuka will surpass Rockin’ Robin as the longest reigning WWF Women’s Champion of the post-Moolah era at 502 days.