– Asuka has stepped in to replace Naomi at WWE’s Madison Square Garden house show. The arena has updated the card for the March 12th show, with Asuka taking the former Smackdown Women’s Champion in an eight-woman tag team match alongside Nikki Bella, Becky Lynch and Tamina against Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella.

The full card is at the link.