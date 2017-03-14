– Austin Aries took to Twitter late last night to comment on his Raw debut this week and then returned to show some appreciation to ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky after the latter congratulated him. Aries, who will compete in tonight’s Fatal Five-Way match on 205 Live to determine Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship challenger at WrestleMania, posted the following which turned into a bit of mutual appreciation with Sapolsky:

Tonight is a night that I wasn't sure would ever arrive….but it has, and so have I. @WWE #RAW #EraOfAries — Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) March 13, 2017

It's always the coolest to see someone who walked the long road make it to Raw. Congrats Austin Aries. #Great #earned — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) March 14, 2017