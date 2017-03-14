wrestling / News

Austin Aries Comments on Raw Debut, Thanks Gabe Sapolsky

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Austin Aries took to Twitter late last night to comment on his Raw debut this week and then returned to show some appreciation to ROH co-founder Gabe Sapolsky after the latter congratulated him. Aries, who will compete in tonight’s Fatal Five-Way match on 205 Live to determine Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship challenger at WrestleMania, posted the following which turned into a bit of mutual appreciation with Sapolsky:

