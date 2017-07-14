– Austin Aries has posted to Twitter, giving his official statement on his WWE release. Aries, who was released from his contract last Friday, said in his statement that he wanted to thank WWE and its talent both in front of and behind the camera. You can see the post below.

Aries was reportedly unhappy with his position in the company and had asked to be moved out of the cruiserweight division, where he didn’t think he was properly being utilized.