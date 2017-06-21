– Austin Aries spoke with Brian Fritz for a new interview promoting his new book Food Fight: My Plant Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time. Highlights are below:

On how to transition to an animal product-free diet: “For most people, you’re going to be a lot more successful if you say I’m going to take one day a week and try to do a meatless Monday like a lot of people do. Or pick a meal a day, lunches, where I’m going to try and do without any animal products, and do it that way and build from there than try to go all-in without the knowledge or tools because you’re going to fail.”

On his Wrestlemania experience: “Getting to be the first superstar to walk out there that night in front of an amped-up crowd was a really special moment. I definitely was fueled up with a couple of bananas. I had an extra banana or two before I went out there to make sure my potassium and energy levels were at their peak. It was really special.”

On trying to be a good influence on wrestling fans: “You got The New Day and they’re pushing sugary cereal on the kids and I’m trying to tell the kids to have a banana and be a good role model. I always make the kids say please and thank you for pictures and autographs. I especially make the parents say please. I’m just trying to spread some manners and spread some healthy eating. There’s nothing wrong with that. I know in today’s society that probably makes you a bad guy but whatever.”