In an interview with WrestleList, Australian indy wrestler Mick Moretti, spoke about his tryout with WWE in Melbourne, Australia last December. Here are highlights:

On his tryout: “It was awesome. I was rolling on a high the whole time I was there, and I was pumped full of adrenaline, it was a really surreal experience. It was while they were touring Australia with NXT, they were in Melbourne for this particular tryout. They brought us in to the stadium, it was a special invitation only for wrestlers from around the country and it started off with a bang.”

On the start of the tryout: “We got there and there were 20 wrestlers who couldn’t find the entrance to the stadium and it was pissing down with rain. So we were all walking around in our suits because you want to look nice for WWE. We are all getting so soaked because no one thought to bring an umbrella. We are drenched as we are trying to find the entrance and there is construction going on at certain spots and we can’t find our way in. We finally get in, we are all wet, and we look miserable but at the same time super excited.”

On how it went: “The tryout itself was fantastic; William Regal and Albert ran it. We were in the NXT ring inside the stadium, which was empty and was amazing in itself. It was exciting to get feedback from William Regal while we were rolling about in the ring and doing our thing. I don’t think we got the full tryout experience that some people get. We didn’t do a lot; we did a bunch of rolls, we listened to a few points of note from Regal, then they paired us up to do some matches. From there we got to go watch the show that night, it was pretty incredible.”