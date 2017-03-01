– AXS TV has announced its broadcast schedule for G1 Climax 26 on NJPW on AXS TV. The climax will be shown as part of a four-week event that kicks off on March 10th at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on the cable network.

“The most uniquely intense, physical and challenging pro wrestling tournament that I’ve ever broadcast,” said Jim Ross in the announcement. “The G1 Climax has become THE TOURNAMENT within the genre, worldwide.”

“Every year New Japan Pro Wrestling puts on the most grueling and prolific tournament in all of professional wrestling – the G1 Climax,” added Josh Barnett. “Wrestlers endure the violence of the wrestling ring, day after day, for a chance at a glory that can make a name legendary. Kenny Omega’s win has put his name far above just Internet adoration but now those in the opposite corner of the ring know that they are tangling with one of the elite.”

The full G1 Climax schedule for the series is below (all times ET):

Friday, March 10

7 PM: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. SANADA, Hiroyoshi Tenzen vs. Tomohiro Ishii

8 PM: Hirooki Goto vs. Bad Luck Fale, Kazuchika Okada vs. Naomichi Marufuji

Friday, March 17

7 PM: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Tomoaki Honma, Yuji Nagata vs. Tetsuya Naito, YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kenny Omega

8 PM: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Kazuchika Okada vs. Tomohiro Ishii

Friday, March 24

7 PM: Togi Makabe vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. SANADA

8 PM: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada

Friday, March 31

7 PM: Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenny Omega

8 PM: Hirooki Goto vs. Kenny Omega