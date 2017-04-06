According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, wile the deal is not official at this time, the working idea is that AXS TV will air the NJPW US debut on July 1st in prime time at 8PM. The Sunday show would reportedly be taped and air in prime time later in the week, likely on July 7th. The shows will also likely be like on New Japan World. Both shows will be booked like one of the important Japanese PPV, similar to the New Beginning shows in February, where half the titles will be on one show and half on another. NJPW wants to provide as close to an authentic experience of going to a Japanese major show as possible, and the idea is to make the arena set-up feel like you are in Japan as opposed to in Long Beach. The sold about 2,150 to 2,200 to each show on the first day, selling out. They will likely look to run larger venues on future shows.