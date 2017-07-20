According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon made the call to cancel the show after being unhappy with the July 11th edition of the show. While the show had good buzz on social media and often featured the best interviews in the company, its numbers on the network really weren’t that good for a first-run show. While the show often did better than 205 Live, canceling 205 Live would essentially kill the cruiserweight division, and would come off as WWE admitting failure with the division. The show will continue on as a post PPV show, since those shows still do good numbers.