– According Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE’s quick return to New Orleans for WrestleMania is the result of the city pitching them hard in order to get the event back for the city’s tricentennial. The site reports that New Orleans officials pitched the idea to WWE that WrestleMania would be part of their celebration for their three hundredth year, which was enough to sell WWE on the idea.

Several other cities were under consideration, but none of them were able to offer the kind of promotional push that New Orleans was. Stephanie McMahon mentioned the tricentennial as part of one of her Tweets about the announcement today: