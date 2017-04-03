– According to Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com), Matt & Jeff Hardy did not arrive at WrestleMania 33 until late into the show. The brothers were at their hotel prior to the event, and Jeff reportedly told people in the lobby that he needed to get to his room and get some rest because of Saturday’s Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor ladder match with the Young Bucks. They then left the hotel to head to WrestleMania for their big return. The site adds that Jeff was “really beat up and hurting” after the Supercard of Honor ladder match.