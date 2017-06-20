– Miz’s new faction that was formed on Raw came as a result of Mike & Maria Kanellis’ debuts at Money in the Bank. Miz got Bo Dallas and Curits Axel to align with him as his “entourage” on last night’s episode of Raw and according to the Wrestling Observer, the new alliance was done in order to differentiate Miz and Maryse from Mike & Maria.

The site notes that WWE doesn’t want to have two “power couples” on opposite brands and so Dallas and Axel were added to make Miz’s group a full faction instead of just a duo.