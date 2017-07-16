Sports Illustrated reports that Talking Smack was canceled due to Vince McMahon feeling that the unscripted style of the show not being in the company’s best interests, not due to low viewership.

McMahon has been present at WWE TV less but still remains in complete control of the company, with Triple H, Stephanie, and Kevin Dunn constantly keeping him filled in on all details related to RAW and Brian James and Michael Hayes keeping him filled in on Smackdown. McMahon was at TV last week and was not happy with Talking Smack, deciding to eventually stop the program altogether (it will continue to run after PPVs for now).

The Miz, Daniel Bryan, and Renee Young tweeted the following. They were all caught off guard by the show being axed.

RIP #TalkingSmack I enjoyed the freedom this show gave @wwe talent to showcase what they could do @ReneeYoungWWE brought the best out of all — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 15, 2017

I come online to support #SamiForSyria and find this out. I'm the GM!!! Nobody tells me anything!!! https://t.co/Dup7nBKvss — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 14, 2017

Really disappointed about #TalkingSmack. We tried to make that show great. Guess I'll go back to welcoming my guest at this time. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 14, 2017

Here is the statement WWE issued Friday about the situation.

“We continuously review WWE Network’s programming line-up based on a variety of factors, including viewership and subscriber research. Talking Smack and Raw Talk will air following pay-per-view events, and Tuesday will continue to feature 205 Live.”