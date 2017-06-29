According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, via wrestlinginc.com, it appears that the main event for Sumemrslam has changed and that WWE will go with what was the WrestleMania 34 main event, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns.

The original plan for the Summerslam main event was for Lesnar to defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, and that Lesnar would defend against Reigns at WrestleMania 34. While WWE could still do the match at WrestleMania, the latest speculation is that WWE could go with Reigns vs. Cena as the main event of WrestleMania, due to John Cena’s free agent status.

Meltzer did add that while the Summerslam main event plans have changed that, “everyone realizes how strong Samoa Joe has gotten over in the Lesnar feud,” and that plans could change again.