– Baron Corbin recently spoke with The Bob and Tom Show (transcript via wrestlinginc.com) here are the highlights…

On his tattoos: “My first one was terrible, it’s Chinese symbol on my back, I hope it means ‘Strength.’ Then, I think I got a giant dragon on my leg, my legs are covered. Nobody gets to see my legs, but there covered, I got all kinds of stuff down there from Candy Man and Jack ‘The Ripper,’ portraits of my Dad and Grandpa.”

On PG language in WWE: “Yeah, ya know, I tailor that [to] ‘PG.’ I mean with anything, emotions get high, we’re very competitive with what we do, everybody wants to be the best, so, sometimes those emotions will get the best of you and you’ll let a word fly and you’ll hear about it later. So, ya know, better to ask for forgiveness than permission, right?”

On how much of the “Baron Corbin” persona is him: “I mean that attitude, that persona I carry is something I’ve always had with me, I mean, that’s what made me successful, especially in football and is making me successful now. In college, practice is draggin’ Coach goes, ‘Oh hey, go on over there and start a fight with one of the Linebackers.’ Okay. So I’ll go and start a fight with one of the Linebackers…It’s just an attitude that really developed in me and now we just amplify it times 100 and make sure everybody understands what I do and what I’m about.”