– Following last night’s MITB victory, Baron Corbin spoke with ESPN, here are the highlights…

On winning the MITB Ladder Match: “It’s an amazing moment. I’m here to leave my mark in WWE history. I started that on Day 1 when I walked in and won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and now tonight, being Mr. Money in the Bank, pulling that briefcase down.”

On what it means to hold the briefcase: “History shows that anybody who gets their hands on the briefcase becomes WWE champion, and so I have no doubts in my mind that that’s next for me. That’s the next step in my career, and this briefcase is going to help achieve that, and nobody’s going to take that away from me.”

On his approach to cashing-in the opportunity: “I’m going to be calculated. I’m pretty good with being calculated in what I do, when I’m going to make my mark on somebody. Unfortunately for him, Shinsuke felt that tonight. I saw an opportunity and took it. I’ll watch very closely and I’ll take my chance and I’ll walk away successful.”