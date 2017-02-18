Following the passing of wrestling legend Ivan Koloff, The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling released a previous interview with the late wrestling star from 2015. You can listen to some audio from the interview and check out some highlights below. The highlights include comments by Barry Darsow, who worked with Koloff as Krusher Krushev.

Ivan Koloff on his legacy: “I suppose probably that the enduring part no matter what territory I went in I ended up being successful. It is just that idea of the big win (against Bruno) I guess because that had to be the most thing that people associated me with right away. Now, that is probably first and probably second is my run I had with Nikita (Koloff). That was really entertaining to the people and they really enjoyed that I think.”

Darsow on getting to work with Koloff: “Ivan first of all is the greatest guy in the world when it comes to the wrestling business. Outside the business he truly is a great man. I thought that I really knew how to wrestle before I got to Crocket’s territory and when I hooked up with Ivan there were so many different things that I learned from Ivan that I never knew you could do and following him to me made me ten times better than what I was. Ivan was just incredible and is a true professional.”