– Batista is a fan of Meryl Streep, but he disagrees with her comments about mixed martial artist. The WWE alum, former MMA fighter and actor took to Twitter to comment on the comment, which Streep made during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at last night’s Golden Globes. Streep had said that regarding immigration and xenophobia, “So Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

Batista defended the sport, saying, “Some people cant see art in a combat situation.If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit, you see beauty.” He added that he loves Streep and loved her speech, calling it “Passionate and from the heart.”

Some people cant see art in a combat situation.If you look past that and see the will and drive of the human spirit,you see beauty #Fighters https://t.co/ujt0ULoi8q — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 9, 2017