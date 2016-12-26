wrestling / News

Batista Responds To Fan Idea For WrestleMania 33, WWE Looks at the History Between John Cena & Samoa Joe

December 26, 2016 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Batista WWE

– Batista wrote the following in response to a fan who tweeted about a possible Batista vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 33 with actor Vin Diesel as the special referee…

– WWE posted the following video, looking at the history between John Cena & Samoa Joe.

