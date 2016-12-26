wrestling / News
Batista Responds To Fan Idea For WrestleMania 33, WWE Looks at the History Between John Cena & Samoa Joe
December 26, 2016 | Posted by
– Batista wrote the following in response to a fan who tweeted about a possible Batista vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 33 with actor Vin Diesel as the special referee…
@TheRock vs @DaveBautista at @WWE #Wrestlemania33 what are the chances of that?! One on one special guest ref #VinDiesel @TripleH possible?😎
— Joshua Osei (@JoshuaOsei) December 24, 2016
The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious! https://t.co/iOsFh3sZN9
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 25, 2016
– WWE posted the following video, looking at the history between John Cena & Samoa Joe.