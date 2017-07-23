– Bayley spoke with Ringside Collectibles for a new interview. Video and highlights are below:

On the standouts in the Mae Young Classic: “I’m a little bias, because I had friends in the tournament, I knew so many people in the tournament from the past. I love Serena Deeb and Candice LaRae and Dakota Kai, there’s just so many. Everybody did great, there’s this girl, Piper [Niven] that I just discovered at the tournament, so definitely tune into that.”

On the two Horsemwon groups facing off: “That’s a great question and I think we’re going to have to find out. Like I said, I attended the Mae Young Classic and there may have been some women that were present there. I don’t know, I’d like to say, if they want it, bring it. I’m ready, bring it.”

On which figure Mattel should make next: “They could do one with Macho Man and myself or for the women, I would probably say Lita and myself, she was my ultimate all-time hero. So, if we could do Lita and me [or] if it was just Lita, I’d buy it.”