– Bayley spoke with the LA Times ahead of Fastlane. Some highlights are below:

On her Raw Women’s Championship win: “Aside from winning the NXT title in Brooklyn…. I’d say it’s pretty even with that moment. It’s such an accomplishment that I have always, always wanted to have. And to be able to do it so close to home made it more special. It’s really hard to explain. I knew my family and friends were watching at home. My phone was overflowed with text messages. Getting back to the locker room and just staring at the belt will be hard to top.”

On why hugging is so important: “I guess because when I got here I was so excited and that was the best way I could express it. I just get so excited with everything and that’s my only way to express it. I mean, I can’t go around kissing people, so this is something everyone can do.”

On her advice for aspiring women’s wrestlers: “I would say, “Don’t be shy.” Definitely do it. It seems like such a male-dominated sport, but in WWE now we are all superstars. We are all even, we are all the same. Charlotte and I just main-evented “Monday Night Raw” last week. Charlotte and Sasha [Banks] have main-evented a few times, including pay-per-views, so it is not out of reach if you want to be a WWE superstar. First, find a reputable school you want to train at. Sometimes you have to drive far and sometimes you have to move somewhere else. But find a really good school with a trainer that’s going to really have your back and have your best interests. Not a guy who is just going to take your money. Then, after you get going, try to travel as much as possible and never stop learning. That’s the main thing. Even when you make it here, never stop learning.”