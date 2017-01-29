– Bayley spoke with the LA Times for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On how much pressure is on her at the Royal Rumble: “When I am in the gym, I will sometimes think about it and become emotional during my workout and have to tell myself “Stay in control!” There will be 60,000-plus fans there, so it will be like a mini-WrestleMania, and it’s one of everyone’s favorite pay-per-views each year, so to be able to be a part of that, well, I’m trying not to get emotional right now thinking about it. It’s something I have always dreamed about, and now that it is going to actually happen, I just try to make sure this won’t be the last time it happens.”

On what it’s like facing Charlotte: “It’s pretty intimidating. She is a freak athlete. You can tell that just by looking at her or following her on social media. She has all these pictures of being on every sports team in high school and college. I was actually her first match on NXT TV, and she did so incredible. She’s such a natural. It’s obviously in her blood, and she has accomplished so much in such a short time. I’m hoping I can hold my own in there with her.”

On her favorite Rumble moment so far: “I’m terrible at these. I don’t have one from a long time ago, but last year I was there with a bunch of NXT people and we got to see Sami Zayn [a big NXT star then, now on the main WWE roster] run down to the ring for the Rumble match. Our whole NXT family was going crazy. It was just one of those incredible moments because everyone knows his journey and to be there to share that with him was a great feeling as a fan and a friend.”