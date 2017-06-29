– Bayley appeared on the Steve Austin Show for a new interview. Highlights are below (courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

On being called up to the main roster: “Me and Sasha [Banks] talk about that all the time, just like being backstage with all the politics and all those things behind it, and even coming up from NXT. It can either be a smooth ride and easy depending on what the company is looking for, or who you are or whatever, or it can be where you are in NXT for a long time and finally get there and have a big debut and then have a rough start too. It’s so different but I guess it has its pros and cons from back then until now.”

On travelling with friends on the road: “In NXT, it was always Carmella; she is one of my best friends. It was so much fun, but now she is on SmackDown, which is fine, but I travel with Sasha Banks now. Everyone just travels with their friends because it’s easier since you are all on the same schedule as your friends, but I don’t know how other cars are, I have traveled with some of the guys when I was in NXT and they are always constantly talking about wrestling; constantly trying to book stuff, always wrestling, but with Sasha Banks and I, it’s still new to us being together all the time, but we talk about friends and family but we also like to complain to each other and vent to each other about everything. She’s one of those people that you can do that with but I can just let it all out, same with her. Or, we can just be huge freaking marks together and talk about how this is the coolest thing ever being able to do this.”