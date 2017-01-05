– Bayley spoke with the Montgomery Advertiser Piledriver podcast for a new interview. Some highlights are below:

On trying to figure out her own appeal: “I ask myself that a lot. I don’t know why people… Why do people like me, or why do people wear my shirts or whatever? I just feel I’m just like this normal chick that loved wrestling and just got lucky enough to pursue it and got to WWE. I feel like I snuck in. I feel the same way I’ve always felt about it. I still feel the way I felt when I was behind the barricade. I’m just so excited to be there all the time and it’s still all so new to me. Maybe they can feel that, and maybe they kind of feel like they’re there with me, like I’m one of them.”

On a possible Women’s Royal Rumble: “I kind of honestly think we need a few more girls to do something like that because the guys have 30 men. We don’t have many girls. Even if it was Raw and Smackdown combined, I don’t think it would make it 20. If we had more girls brought in, maybe like NXT girls, that would be really cool and I think it would be a lot of fun.”

On who she would like to work with: “I would love to work with Heidi Lovelace. … I saw her at her tryout and was just amazed by her. I saw her a couple of times when I did Shimmer. I thought she was really cool. She moves very different. There’s just something about her that stood out to me, so I’d love to be able to work with her someday.”