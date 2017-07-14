– Here are more highlights of Bayley’s appearances on The Steve Austin Show (transcript via )…

On Triple H Telling Her to Establish a Relationship With Vince McMahon: “Yeah, I don’t know if Hunter’s really, like, the one to go for WWE. Obviously, for NXT, that was his baby, so he ran it all, but I’ve had conversations with him while being here [on the main roster] and it’s kind of more out of his… it’s not so much in his hands up with WWE.” Bayley said, “if I were to ask [Triple H] something, he was like, ‘you’re better off talking to Vince’ and he said, ‘you need to have that relationship with him anyway,’ so it’s good to have a relationship with him and I was like, ‘okay!'”

On Starting Over on The Main Roster: “That was one of those things that I talked to Vince about and I was happy I did.” Bayley explained, “I felt like that was a step back and I’m starting over again. I was the champion. And then, I had my rematch and I was right there until the main spot in the women’s division on RAW. And since I lost Alexa, I’m kind of starting back over again where I’m in line with everybody else, which I’m fine with. I really like the chase and working for it. And honestly, I just want to wrestle! Like, I don’t need to be in these crazy gimmick matches or always be working for the championship. Of course I want to be champion because that means you’re the best, but I just love wrestling and if I can have good matches week in and week out, that would make me happy.”

On Being Comfortable Talking With Vince McMahon Now: “I feel comfortable talking to Vince, which seems so crazy for me to say. For me, I’ve been a fan, I’ve been watching him forever, and I’m like, ‘yeah, I’m comfortable to talk to Vince McMahon.’ Yeah, but if it was something I felt really strongly about, like I had the perfect idea, and I have the direction I want. I want ideas. I want kind of… I’m not going to go in there and be like, ‘hey, I feel weird – maybe I should change a little bit.’ I want to have exactly the idea of what I want to present to him and I’d probably just go to Vince because that’s the only way to go, if it’s something like that.” Bayley admitted, “I’ve talked to him a few times to where I’m like, ‘now, I feel fine.’ Like he’s still intimidating as hell when he walks by and you want to make sure you’re on your best behavior, but I feel comfortable enough.”