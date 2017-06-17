– Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda, here are the highlights…

On who came up with the Women’s MITB Ladder Match: “I think it was one of the writers or Road Dogg. I can’t be a hundred percent sure but I just know that it was one of those things where it was, “Are we sure we can do this?”, and then I think seeing the caliber of talent we have on SmackDown, they were like, “Yes we can do this and yes it’s gonna be great!”

In a mixed tag team match, who would she want to team with: “Currently, AJ Styles, because it’s not just a moniker, he is Phenomenal. He’s just incredible, one of the best that we have and have ever had. I think our entrances are quite a bit similar so I think that we could come up with something pretty awesome to do there. …I think we’d be unstoppable as a tag team.”

On who came up with her finisher and who named it: “Actually, it was Goldust who came up with it. The name was something that Simon Gotch came up with. I was trying to figure out a name for it and he’s actually very good at wordplay, so he came up with that.”