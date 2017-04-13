– Becky Lynch recently spoke with CBS Boton (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights….

On Fans Taking Women’s Wrestling More Seriously: “All I envisioned was for there to be women that people could relate to,” she continued. “There’s so much diversity. There’s somebody for everybody. Maybe you’re not a Becky Lynch fan, but you’re going to be a Charlotte fan, or maybe you’re a Bayley fan, or maybe you’re a Carmella fan or a Naomi fan. There’s all different types of women represented in our brands these days. And I love it.”

