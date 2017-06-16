“I have been reading your stuff on 411mania and nodq.com for the longest time now and I have never felt inclined to email in. The general consensus of you not being most popular is harsh at times but also can be well-founded too. But I still read your stuff because I do enjoy your articles and find your perspective interesting most of the time.

That said, your article about your friend Megan and trip to Wrestlemnaia was the greatest thing you have ever wrote. Forget about the predictions you brag about getting right. This is your crowning piece. Maybe it is because I can relate as going to Wrestlemania is my ultimate dream and it will be happening next year. But I genuinely loved your article.

Thank you for the great stuff.”

– Jay’s Ways reader

Backstory

Birthday this week, NRW returning on Saturday, and Big Brother back on CBS almost here! Money in the Bank is right around the corner too. Might as well take a look back at the best and worst briefcase cash-ins from WWE history…

Top 3 Worst MITB Cash-Ins

For my own sanity, I’m only ranking three.

Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, CM Punk, and John Cena rank here…

3. Dean Ambrose/2016 – The peak of Dean Ambrose may have been the moment he cashed in on Seth Rollins to become WWE Champion. Time will tell, but that is how I felt at the time. A year later, it still holds. Ambrose won the briefcase earlier in the evening and crashed the party of The Shield explosion later on. Roman Reigns had just been defeated (and then suspended) for his title he won at WrestleMania 32, and the welcome back celebrations for The Architect didn’t last long. Seconds later, The Lunatic Fringe was holding the biggest prize in the industry. A huge moment and classic for a lot of reasons. Sadly, that was it. His reign as the #1 star in the company (WWE Draft, Smackdown, championship prestige) fell flat. From the word go, you knew it. Or at least I did. Months later, the title was gone, the main event spot was gone, as was a spot on the WrestleMania main show. Then shipped off to Raw. Crash and burn. Young enough and talented enough to get another shot down the road. We’ll see.

2. Kane/2010 – Like Dean Ambrose, this was a quick cash-in. Won the ladder match earlier and went for the gold later. Fast and easy for WWE to get out of another Rey Mysterio World Title run. The entire point of this was that the company wanted to reward a veteran and give him a REAL main event journey, rather than a one night deal like they did in 1998. Kane deserved this moment big time. Nobody can really argue that. The issue is he turned heel soon after, beat The Undertaker in three straight pay-per-views (with Paul Bearer involved), and the whole thing just felt…weird. Like a blast from the past with no rhyme or reason. Heck, the feud came to an end when Nexus buried Taker alive due to some mysterious reason…with no followup at all. Come WrestleMania 2011 season, The Dead Man was on Raw staring down Triple H, and Kane was playing the trombone with Santino Marella, no longer champion or in a prominent spot.

Damien Sandow/2013 – Truth be told, I enjoyed this cash-in. It was something cool to see, and it made you remember that at one point the guy had a future, passion and was well liked by the right people behind the scenes. Ah, good times for Mr. Sandow. Unfortunately, this has to be ranked number one because it was the only cash-in to result in a loss. John Cena technically ‘won’ his in 2012 but by disqualification. Damien straight up lost and did so to an unsuspecting and injured World Champion. The move was clearly done because WWE wanted another John Cena/Randy Orton unification setting, which made sense. Those are the two stars from this generation; I get it. Unlike Mick Foley who called the Damien Sandow cash-in the greatest thing ever the next day and said his future was brighter than ever regardless of the loss…it wasn’t. He never recovered, played a comedy role and was a popular lackey to The Miz, got released, has teased retirement, served his time in TNA Impact Wrestling with little fanfare, and now we wonder “What happened?”

Top 3 Best MITB Cash-Ins

The Miz, Edge (2007), Randy Orton, and Rob Van Dam rank here…

3. Dolph Ziggler/2013 – There are just some moments that work. When the company, the crowd, the wrestlers, the folks backstage, and everybody come together and make magic, it reminds you exactly why WWE is so great. The wait for Dolph Ziggler to cash in his MITB briefcase felt like it took forever, but good things come to those who wait. In this instance, it was better than good. It was spectacular. The night after WrestleMania 19 was the perfect spot with the perfect live audience. Ziggler took down a beaten up Alberto Del Rio and claimed his second World Title. Emotional celebration ensured, and it felt like all was right with the world. The reign was less than stellar and ended up as a bust due to his concussion. However, the epic cash-in more than makes up for it.

2. Seth Rollins/2015 – Okay, I should probably rank this as the best ever. If you asked me to do this list again in a few minutes, you’d likely get your wish. That is I stink at doing these countdowns. My mind changes way too much. The pinnacle of the business is main eventing WrestleMania as WWE World Champion. Pretty simple, cut and dry. Interrupting a clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins became THE MAN when he made that a triple threat match and walked out with the belt. A shocking, stunning, eventful way to end the biggest event of the year and propelled Raw to their highest ratings in a looooong time – a viewership number we may never see again.

1.Edge/2006 – We had never seen it before. We didn’t know what to expect. All we knew was that there was a briefcase, a title shot, and it could be used whenever the winner wanted for up to a year. So many questions in this world of unknown. Nine months after Edge’s victory, we finally got our answer. After Cena won an Elimination Chamber and retained his WWE Title, the time was NOW! Vince McMahon made the announcement and two spears later, Edge had reached the top of the mountain for the first time. With Lita by his side, he was officially a made man. Television ratings spiked to Attitude Era levels, and a new star was born. The Money in the Bank gimmick was put on the map in grand fashion, and there was no looking back.

With this year being focused on the Smackdown LIVE brand a women’s ladder match added to the mix, who knows what will happen?

