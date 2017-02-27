wrestling / News
Beth Phoenix Going Into The WWE Hall of Fame
February 27, 2017 | Posted by
– According to WWE.com, Beth Phoenix will take her place in the WWE Hall of Fame when she is inducted as part of the Class of 2017 during WrestleMania 33 Week. Phoenix joins Kurt Angle, DDP, Teddy Long & The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express as members of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class…
BREAKING: As first reported by @USATODAY, @TheBethPhoenix will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2017! https://t.co/MUer4SoWsC pic.twitter.com/gvlf3sqdu1
— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2017