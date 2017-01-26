wrestling / News
Betting Odds For Royal Rumble Winner Change Again – Undertaker Now Favored
5Dimes (via BetWrestling) has released an updated list of the odds for the Royal Rumble match, with Undertaker surpassing Goldberg as the favorite. Undertaker is at +200 while Goldberg is at +250.
The list includes names that haven’t even been announced for the Royal Rumble, but their names are in play for betting regardless. Everyone is listed as an “underdog” for it, with a + by their names. That means if you bet $100 on any of them, you get the number next to their names. So a $100 bet on Undertaker would get you $200. A $100 bet on Hulk Hogan, who is set at +25000, would get you $25,000.
The Undertaker +200
Goldberg +250
Braun Strowman +350
Randy Orton +400
Finn Balor +500
Samoa Joe +575
Chris Jericho +1000
Brock Lesnar +1000
Sami Zayn +1700
John Cena +1800
The Miz +2000
Baron Corbin +2400
Bray Wyatt +2500
Shinsuke Nakamura +2800
AJ Styles +3000
Seth Rollins +3300
Roman Reigns +3300
Dean Amborse +3300
Triple H +4000
Kevin Owens +4400
Kenny Omega +4500
Mojo Rawley +5000
Kurt Angle +5000
Cesaro +5000
Dolph Ziggler +8000
Big Show +8000
Big Cass +8000
Rusev +8000
Austin Aries +8000
Shawn Michaels +8000
Jason Jordan +10000
Kane +10000
Karl Anderson +10000
Rich Swann +10000
Enzo Amore +10000
Hideo Itami +10000
Sheamus +10000
Bobby Roode +10000
CM Punk +10000
Chad Gable +10000
Doc Gallows +10000
Kofi Kingston +15000
Luke Harper +15000
The Rock +15000
Kalisto +20000
Erick Rowan 20000
Big E +20000
Neville +20000
Batista +20000
Brian Kendrick +20000
Shane McMahon +22500
TJ Perkins +25000
Zack Ryder +25000
Xavier Woods +25000
Apollo Crews +25000
Curtis Axel +25000
Daniel Bryan +25000
Darren Young +25000
Fandango +25000
Goldust +25000
Heath Slater +25000
Jack Swagger+25000
Jimmy Uso +25000
Mark Henry +25000
R-Truth +25000
Ryback +25000
Tyler Breeze +25000
Shaquille O’Neal +25000
Shelton Benjamin +25000
Sin Cara +25000
Sting +25000
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin +25000
Bo Dallas +25000
Rhyno +25000
Hulk Hogan +25000
Conor McGregor +25000
Titus O’Neil +25000