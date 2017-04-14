– Betwrestling.com sent out the following today, revealing that there are odds on WWE firing JBL following mainstream press related to JBL’s involvement in Mauro Ranallo’s sudden departure from WWE…

Irish sports book Paddy Power has posted betting odds on if JBL will indeed be released from the WWE. Layfield is actually slightly favored to lose his job by July. With initial odds of 4/6 there is just under a 60% probability of JBL losing his job by July 1, 2017. Over the course of less than a day, these odds have been backed by gamblers in the direction of JBL indeed being fired and rests currently at 8/15, do the probability is now at 65%.