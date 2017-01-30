Credit Scott Hurley and Pwinsider.com:

– Brian Milonas vs. Ace Romero: Start with shoulder blocks back fourth trying to dominate. Milonas gets the advantage for the most part early. Trading big chops, slams, and clotheslines. The Kingpin gets the win when we takes Romero off the top with a powerbomb when he was going for a moonsault and following that with his version of a pop up powerbomb. Hard hitting big man match. Fun stuff.

Chuck O’Neil vs Scotty SladeVBefore Slade can be introduced O’Neil takes the mic and says he demanded a match and all he got was Scotty Slade and talked crap of New England wrestling. Match breaks down when Donovan Dijak, Mikey Webb, Brick Mastone, and Anthony Greene run in and throw them out for talking bad about NE. They then challenge Team Ohio Zachary Wentz, Desmond Xavier, and Jake and Dave Crist

Team NE vs Team Ohio

: They go to outside right away and brawl all over. Dijak hits a sick chokeslam on the apron on Dave Crist. They get back in the ring and do a lot of I hit a move, you hit a move until Mastone tosses partner Greene over the top onto Team Ohio. Lots of dives follow. Dijak tops them with a corkscrew dive to everyone. Great spot where Mastone and Greene hit a tower of doom suplex on Dave Crist only for Greene to be intercepted by Jake Crist into a pin for a 2. Another crazy spot was Dave Crist used Dijak to balance on the ropes, then a near by brickwall to hit a sick cutter. Finish comes when Dijak hits Feast your Eyes on everyone and hits an American Destroyer with Mikey Webb for the win. Lots of crazy spots from everyone.

Grudge Match: Dave Cole vs JT Dunn: This is from a fight from last night and a simmering feud for a while. Before the bell Dunn attacks with a chair. Bell rings and Dunn runs in with an elbow shot and jamming the point of a paint brush Cole had brought into his head. Dunn keeps stabbing Cole in the head until he’s busted open. Cole starts to come back and nails an underhook suplex on a chair. Dunn takes back control using the brush and chair. Lots of painful looking chair spots including Cole hitting a tiger driver on Dunn through 2 chairs and Dunn hitting a tombstone on an open chair. Finish comes when Dunn finds a dog collar and ties one end to Cole and the other to the ring post and starts beat the hell out of his and the ref stops the match. Really good story of Dunn telling Cole to give up and Cole not giving up. Another very violent outing for Dunn

Following a brief intermission it was time for the main card

Jonathan Gresham vs. Jay Freddie: They start with good catch wrestling on the mat and come to a standoff. Lots of back and forth technical sequences and chop battles. Eventually Gresham starts focusing on Freddies knee. Gresham is ruthless with double foot stomps to the knee. Freddie keeps trying to start a comeback but can’t get momentum because of the knee. Finish comes via tap out when Gresham takes the knee and just slams it into the mat repeatedly. Good match with a really good story

Veda Scott vs. Karen Q: Pre match Veda continues her rant about pro wrestlers from the night before. They have a decent back and forth match that never really clicked. However this was the best I’ve seen of Karen Q and she gets better with each outing. Finish comes when Ryan Galeone trips up Karen in the corner allowing Veda to hit the side suplex for the pin. Post match they beat her up a bit and out comes Warbeard Hanson for the save. Which leads to…

War Beard Hanson vs. Rex Lawless: A really good match again with 2 large men just beating the crap out of each other. Lots of power back and forth. Finish comes when Hanson it’s a spin kick for a second time to score the pin.

Taeler Hendrix & Alexxis vs. LuFisto & Jordynne Grace: Starts hot with all four ladies in the ring. Eventually Alexxis and Taeler cut the ring off with Jordynne. She’s able to make the tag to LuFisto who cleans house. They use alot of double teams and hip attacks in the corner. Jordynne Grace and LuFisto get the win with a double hip attack on Alexxis.

ANYTHING GOES: David Starr vs. Joey Janela: This match in a word: VIOLENT! They start with straight punches to the face and then settle into a match. David Starr takrs an advantage and is hoppes on my Penolope Ford who he then attempts to hit woth a Look at IT but she bites his memeber. Janela starts with the plunder by grabbing some chairs. Which Starr uses to drives Janela on throat first. Starr brings in a table. Janela reverses into a DDT on the chairs which splits David Starr open. This is followed by Janela bringing “kosher” salt into the match and dumping it on the gushing David Starr. From there it defended into madness with grilling skewers being stabbed into Penelope Fords head by Starr and then Janela stabbing Starr with them. Finish came when Starr somehow managed to toss Janela into the brick wall and then German onto cinder blocks for the pin. Crazy stuff. Some of it really unnecessary but respect to David Starr and Joey Janela for taking the abuse they did.

After intermission announcer Rich Palladino was putting over what Starr had went thru and David took the mic to give some heart felt words when he’s interrupted by Chris Dickinson which leads to..

Chris Dickinson vs. John Silver: Dickinson says he has to follow some hardcore BS then he’s gonna kill somebody. Dickinson is not in a mood to be messing around with Silver and just starts pounding away with chops. They go back and forth most of the match and Silver gets the pin by reversing a razor edge into a kick and and a powerbomb for the pin.

Pretty Boy Killers vs. Da Hit Squad: Da Hit Squad take control early on and cut the ring off with Keith Lee. Eventually Lee overcomes the double teams and tags in Shane Taylor who’s then the victim of DHS. Match breaks down and all 4 men are trading spots. PBK get the win when Keith Lee hits the spirit bomb on Monsta Mack and Shane Taylor follows with a splash for the pin fall.

Matthew Riddle with Chuck O’Neil vs. Brian Cage: Lots of back and forth and one upsmanship here. Stiff chops and kicks and painful looking slams. Matt Riddle gets the win when he ties Cage up in an armbar submission

Post match Donovan Dijak and Mikey Webb get in the face of Bro Steel. Riddle and O’Neil back off. But Riddle does challenge Dijak to a match WrestleMania weekend. Which he accepts

Main Event time: American Wolves vs. EYFBO: Really classically structured tag match. The Wolves were the aggressors for the most part, working almost like heels. The American Wolves hit all their usual stuff and EYFBO tried to combat it all. Lots of kicks and chops and near falls from both sides. EYFBO showed they really could hang with a team like the Wolves. Finish came when the American Wolves hit a super kick/tombstone combo for the win.

Overall a really really good show from Beyond as is to be expected. This show was definitely more serious in tone than the night before. It had some comedy but it didn’t weigh down the rest of the show.