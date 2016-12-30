Credit Adam Cardoza and Pwinsider.com:

BEYOND WRESTLING “PARTY ANIMALS”

12/29/16 Providence, RI

It’s pouring rain outside in Providence and tonight is Beyond’s farewell to Kimber Lee, who heads to WWE in 2017. She has a huge challenge tonight in Donovan Dijak. We start off the night with a traditional Beyond Wrestling pre-show card highlighting other local promotions and newer talent:

Match One: Rex Lawless vs. Maxwell Jacob Feinstein: Feinstein is oozing pure arrogance from the get-go. Lawless is having none of it, overmatching him in power moves, technical wrestling and some acrobatics. Feinstein is a motor mouth through all of this, begging off the beating and applauding what offense he could muster to keep the big man down. Rex continues to toss Feinstein around, finally getting the pin after a sit-out powerbomb.

Winner: Rex Lawless

Match Two: Scotty Slade vs Warbeard Hanson: Scotty says his prayers in the corner before the impending massacre. Warbeard is ALL BUSINESS. Slade manages to keep him at bay, using his beard for leverage and blinding him momentarily (leading to a brief moment where Hanson confuses referee Kevin Quinn for his opponent). Slade keeps using his speed and far smaller frame to wriggle out of Warbeard’s powerful offense, almost scoring the pin after a few reversals. Slade kicks out of a cradle driver to Warbeard’s horror and almost gets the pin off of Top Rope german suplex. Warbeard finally drags Scotty up to hit a cradle driver from the top rope for the win.

Winner: Warbeard Hanson

Match Three: Da Hoodz (Kris Pyro & Davey Cash) vs Alpha Sigma Sigma (Anthony Greene & Brick Mastone) vs. Biff’s Kids (Ace Romero & Xavier Bell) vs. Massage NV (VSK & Dorian Graves): Bell & Mastone begin this match with a “Test of Ass”. From the corner, Da Hoodz beg them to start wrestling. Romero & Greene tag in and have a “Test of Chops”. Massage NV hits the ring to help them with the stress of taking those chops. Da Hoodz continue to look horrified in the corner. A 6-man purple nurple fight breaks out until Da Hoodz have had enough of the shenanigans, hitting the ring and beating everyone down. From here, wresting happens! A 7-man tower Super pled/powerbomb onto a pile of Solo cups! A series of dives to the outside, capped by the mammoth Ace Romero landing on everyone. A black hole slam/senton combo on Greene from Biff’s Kids! A STO/German combo from Massage NV. Alabama Slam/frogsplash combo from Da Hoodz! We get a little massage comedy from NV with an oil-assisted slip-n-slide who finally score the pin on Cash.

Winners: Massage NV

Match 4: Brian Milonas Open Challenge: The Kingpin says he wants to give an opportunity to someone in the back just like he got when he beat JT Dunn several months back. Travis “Flip” Gordon answers the call!

Brian Milonas vs. Travis “Flip” Gordon: Gordon has some early success with springboard offense but Kingpin gets ahold of him, hitting a series of stomps and running corner clotheslines. Gordon mounts a comeback but eats a massive Black hole slam for his efforts. Finally, a superkick disorients the big man, allowing Flip to his a series of running dropkicks, sentons and moonsaults. Kingpin eats all this offense and catches Gordon with one more black hole slam for the pin.

Winner: Brian Milonas

(We take a brief intermission and return for the start of the main card)

Chris Hero vs. Keith Lee: Hero & Lee feels each other out to start, testing each other with wrist & head locks, running shoulder blocks and dodging each other’s power moves. Hero finally takes the advantage by countering a slingshot dive with a kick to the face. Hero keeps Lee down and shuts down comeback attempts with chops, running kicks and elbows. Keith Lee finally gets mad and chops the hell out of Hero, hitting a pop-up one-arm powerbomb. Hero comes back with a hurracanrana into a piledriver. Crowd is chanting for both guys! Lee catches Hero’s Death by Elbow with one hand and gets him up for a Jackhammer! Back and forth chops, slaps and elbows drop both men. Hero runs in for a finishing strike but eats a sky high powerbomb from Keith. Hero dodges a moonsault and hits 3 Death by Elbows and a cradle piledriver on Lee to get the pin. This was a long fun match and the crowd ate it up!

Winner: Chris Hero

Team TREMENDOUS (Dan Barry & Bill Carr) vs. Bro Steel (Matthew Riddle & Chuck “Cold Steel” O’Neil): Riddle & Chuck easily work over Dan Barry with strikes and submissions to start the match. Bill Carr enters the fray and throws down with Riddle, eating several knees and chops. He finally gets the advantage on Chuck who takes some brief offense from Barry before some distractions by Riddle let them take the match over again. They almost get the win after a flying knee/german suplex combo. Carr gets the hot tag and almost puts Chuck away with a lawndart/code breaker combo. Barry comes back with a flurry of headbutts to Chuck but Riddle catches him with a Brostone Piledriver. Carr with a Black Hole Slam to Riddle but is caught in an armbar by Chuck. Riddle prevents Carr from grabbing the rope, forcing him to tap. Riddle celebrates with Chuck as Dan Barry abandons his partner in the ring to the crowd’s dismay.

Winner: Bro Steel

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Pinkie Sanchez: Pinkie starts this off with a LOT of showboating and taunts. Hot Sauce finally ties him up but Pinkie breaks away and keeps on taunting. Pinkie calls on the power of Satan to almost win a test of strength but is flipped and gets hit with a dropkick. They fight to the outside where Pinkie briefly takes the advantage with chops before Williams slams his way out of trouble. Hot Sauce with kicks and strikes to the downed Sanchez. Pinkie battles back and almost gets the win off an enziguri. Back and forth stomps, kicks, scratches and elbows with a healthy amount of taunting from Pinkie. Williams almost ends it with a ddt into the top turnbuckle. Pinkie hits a DVD to get the three. This match had some good moments but it was a 20+ minute match that went way longer than it should have and los the crowd somewhat.

Winner: Pinkie Sanchez

Da Hit Squad arrives and clears Hot Sauce and Pinkie from the ring.

Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka) vs. Da Hit Squad (Danny “Mafia” Maff & Steve “Monsta” Mack): Doom Patrol is looking to slow down Da Hit Squad’s recent path of destruction through the Beyond roster. They take the fight right to them to start off but Hit Squad keeps the pressure on, taking out Jaka with a diving electric chair spear so they can isolate Dickinson. Dirty Daddy counters a dive from Maff to get a recovered Jaka back into the fight. Jaka clears house and attempts to double team Maff but gets cannonballed. Maff goes on a tear of suplexes to both men. Jaka escapes the Burning Hammer into a superkick. Doom Patrol with a DVD/frogsplash combo almost gets the win! Mack grabs both men and hits Sliced Bread (sorta). Mack gets powerbombed! Maff takes out Dickinson! Maff low blows Jaka while the red is distracted and rolls him up for the pin. This started pretty hot but the cheap finish didn’t do much to bring back the crowd that was already worn down from the previous match.

Winners: Da Hit Squad

Kimber Lee vs. Donovan Dijak: Dijak and Kimber engage right away, Dijak overpowering her at first until they start trading stiff strikes all around the ring. Kimber gets the better of these loud exchanges until Dijak finally resorts back to his power, preventing her Irish whips and tossing her from corner to corner. He promises her a flight for her sendoff but gets suplexed into the corner. Kimber chops him down with kicks, reversing a chokeslam into an armbar. Dijak tries to come back but is DDT’d, suplexed and powerbombed. Dijak finally catches her with a huge choke breaker. He sets up for Feast Your Eyes but Kim slides out and stacks him up with an Alligator Clutch for the pin!

Winner: Kimber Lee

Dijak hugs Kimber and gives her the mic. Before she can say anything, she’s ambushed by Death by Elbow. Dijak returns with tag partner Mikey Webb and the fight almost spills into the street. Beyond boss Drew Cordeiro threatens to call the cops if they go outside and makes a new main event for the second half of the show. Great 1st half closer and the crowd is back with it again.

(Intermission)

Veda Scott & Sonya Strong vs. Jordynne Grace & Karen Q: Both Veda and Sonya don’t want to fight Karen Q, tagging each other in and out. They beg her to tag in Jordynne. Jordynne and Sonya battle for position until Q gets back in. Veda takes the advantage but refuses to tag her partner in. The heels continue to not gel as a team, Grace tagging in and running house. A false finish as the ref mistakenly calls for the bell on a two count. Ryan Galeone distracts Grace as Strong takes out Q with a spinning kick. Veda tags herself in, throws Strong out of the ring and steals the pin for herself.

Winner: Veda Scott & Sonya Strong

Joey Janela with Penelope Ford vs. John Silver: Janela is pushing his new “Grapplef*** Joe” moniker to the limit here, going hold for hold with Silver with equal amounts of skill and mocking disdain. After a long sequence of leapfrogs and pin attempts and more mocking, Silver starts landing some viciously loud kicks to the chest and a powerbomb to the apron. Janela distracts the ref allowing Penelope to hit Silver with a backflip elbow. An angered John Silver tossed Janela corner to corner, hits a cutter and almost gets the pin after a running kick. Another near fall after a brain buster! Back and forth stiff kicks and strikes and Janela almost wins off a triple-reversed Tombstone. They battle on the top rope until Silver hits a destroyer and then a monkey flip destroyer to get the three count!

Winner: John Silver

Janela and Penelope attack Silver after the match but David Starr hits the ring to make the save. They have a shouting match and Starr demands Gresham get out to the ring for their match!

David Starr vs. Jonathan Gresham: Starr immediately realizes he is technically outmatched by the skillful Jon Gresham, who ties him up in one painful position after another. Starr starts gaming the rope break 5-count to taunt Gresham with blown kisses and chest squeezes. Gresham continues to put the hurt on Starr. They battle to the outside, trading dives. Gresham tries to leave the building but Starr pulls him back into the ring. Both men are exhausted as they trade loud chops and kicks. A fast sequence of reversals and Gresham almost gets the pin off a quick german suplex. He traps Starr in the octopus stretch and batters him to the ground! A long chop battle of manliness. A stunner and enziguri from Gresham! An apron DDT and massive clothesline from Starr. Starr finally gets the pin off a delay German Suplex.

Winner: David Starr

Post-match, Janela sneak attacks Starr which leads to a massive brawl when Gresham and John Silver get into the mix. Refs and other wrestlers hit the ring to separate everyone. We’ll see more of this in the upcoming January shows, I suspect.

Death by Elbow (Chris Hero & JT Dunn) vs. The American Destroyers (Donovan Dijak & Mikey Webb): DBE ambush the Destroyers during their entrance and we have a brawl right from the start. Hero & Dunn keep Dijak and Weeb isolated with double team beatings. They hit Dijak with a superkick/piledriver combo and he’s out cold on the outside. Webb is stomped and sentoned by Hero. DBE confidently tag each other in and out and prolong the beating on Webb. Dijak finally gets to his corner and urges Mikey to fight back. He hits an ultimato suplex on both members of DBE and almost gets the tag but Hero takes Dijak out again from the outside. Webb continues to take punishment:several kicks from Dunn, several powerbombs from Hero but refuses to stay down for three. Dijak finally gets the hot tag, kicks Hero to the outside and spin tosses Dunn to join him there. The Destroyers attempt to double team Dunn, allowing Hero to push the ref into the line of fire. DBE chops Dijak and Webb down with a series of roaring elbows and low blows. The ref takes too long to get in position to count (after a long visual fall) and the Destroyers kick out. Both teams trade chops, kicks and strikes until Dijak gets Dunn up for Feast Your Eyes. It’s reversed into another blatant low blow. Dave Cole hits the ring to get in Dunn’s face, allowing enough time for Dijak to hit Dunn with FYE. Dunn kicks out! Hero gets Dunn out of the American Destroyer attempt. DBE setup a pair of top rope piledrivers. Kimber Lee hits the ring, tosses the ref, low blows DBE, powerbombs Hero, german suplexes Dunn! Webb & Dijak hit the American Destroyer for the three count in a WILD main event!

Winners: The American Destroyers

Dijak gives the mic back to Kimber Lee and she thanks everyone who believed in her and hopes we follow her on this next leg of her journey. This was a feel good way to close a VERY long show.

Overall, this was a REALLY long show for a weekday night. New England Mania started a little after 7pm and went till 8:15. Party Animals started at 8:30 and wrapped up a little after midnight. The addition of an extra main event plus an extra hour of New England Mania plus a couple of early matches going into overtime ran the crowd a little ragged (about half cleared out during the 2nd intermission and more filtered out as we got closer to midnight). That said, many of the matches were a solid watch. Give an eye to Hero/Lee, Kimber/Dijak, Janela/Silver and the main event when you catch it on Beyondemand.