– Big E. is the latest WWE star to shoot down rumors that a sexually explicit video featuring him is about to leak. Following the news over the weekend that videos of Paige with Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox leaked online, a rumor began flying that content with Big E. as well as separate content with Summer Rae and others were next.

Big E. slammed a Twitter user for spreading the report, posting:

For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen. https://t.co/qjoISr5TVj — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 20, 2017

Summer Rae shot down the rumor about her earlier on Sunday.