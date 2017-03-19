wrestling / News

Big E. Denies Rumors of Impending Video Leak

March 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Big E. is the latest WWE star to shoot down rumors that a sexually explicit video featuring him is about to leak. Following the news over the weekend that videos of Paige with Xavier Woods and Brad Maddox leaked online, a rumor began flying that content with Big E. as well as separate content with Summer Rae and others were next.

Big E. slammed a Twitter user for spreading the report, posting:

Summer Rae shot down the rumor about her earlier on Sunday.

