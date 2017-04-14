– WWE.com spoke with Big E. for a new interview about him officiating weddings in Los Angeles. Some highlights are below:

On what led him to offering himself as wedding officiant: “I recently learned that I would have a lot of time off. I really don’t do well with a lot of idle time. A couple of weeks ago, we just had WrestleMania, which kept me really busy. Then, we had about six days off, which was fitting, and then TV. I’m ready to work. I don’t do well with idle time. My head was spinning, thinking ‘What am I going to do with all these days off?’ I don’t really want to take a vacation. I’m bored just being in the house. I think I was talking about it in the locker room, [and] I actually have to give all credit to Enzo Amore. He came up with this idea. As soon as I heard it, I thought ‘This is kind of ridiculous, but kind of phenomenal, as well.’ So, I gave it some thought, ran it by a couple of my friends, got their feedback. I couldn’t really think of a reason not to do it and got even more excited about the prospect.”

On what makes him a good fit for it: “I guess I’m hoping that people are excited to have me. I don’t want to walk into an awkward situation where just the husband or just the wife wants me there. I want it to be something where everyone involved is pleased with the outcome. But anything specific? I could give you something sappy about people who are madly in love and want to be together forever, but it’s cool to be part of someone’s day. I had no idea how much interest there would actually be; I just threw it out there. I told Emilio that I wouldn’t be surprised if there were no serious requests, but there are a few. Now, we have to sit down and reply to people. I’ll probably find a way to call, Skype or FaceTime them so people know it’s real.”

On what couples can expect from a Big E wedding: “It’s pretty fluid, I think. That’s one of the things we’re going to negotiate. I’m imagining people kind of want to see me as a character and do some of the things that I do on TV. I’m not going to approach it as a normal minister would. My job is an entertainer, so my thought is people want to see me entertain. That’s something we can talk about, of course. If you have a grandmother at your wedding who is uncomfortable with me shaking my hips, that’s something that I can tone down. It’s a case-by-case basis. I’m sure people who would try to employ my services would want something fun, but we’ll talk about it.”