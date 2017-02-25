– The FITE is set to stream Big League Wrestling’s debut event tonight, which was held on November 20, 2016. The event features former WWE Superstars MVP vs. Mr. Anderson. Here’s an official description for the event:

MVP vs. Mr. Anderson – 10 years in the Making

On Sunday 20th November 2016 MVP and Mr Anderson finally got the opportunity to face each other in a main event ten years in the making. At Big League Wrestling’s debut event these two legends met in a no disqualification match to crown the first ever Big League Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion.

This one-hour special includes the Preshow Q&A and the historic match in its entirety.